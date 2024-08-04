Valenzuela beats Cruz for WBA 140lb title WBA #5 super lightweight Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defeated and dethroned WBA world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Cruz pressed the action, but Valenzuela had success outboxing Cruz from the outside. Scores were 116-112, 116-112 Valenzuela, 115-113 Cruz. Cruz surrenders the title in his first world title defense. Crawford wins WBA super welter belt Bakole stops Anderson in five Like this: Like Loading...

