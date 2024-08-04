WBA #1, WBC #6, WBO #11, IBF #14 heavyweight Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) ended the unbeaten reign of WBO #4, WBC #5, IBF #5, WBA #13 Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson (17-1, 15 KOs) with an impressive fifth round stoppage on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Bakole dropped Anderson in round one, then floored him twice in round five en route to a referee’s stoppage at 2:07.
305lb heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) and former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) battled to a twelve round technical draw. Ruiz won the early rounds with his hand speed, but Miller turned the tables midway and walked down Ruiz the rest of the way. Scores were 116-112 Miller, 114-114, 114-114.
In a clash for the WBA “regular” light heavyweight title, unbeaten David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) defeated Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-3, 21 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 118-110 for the former WBA super middleweight champion.
Other Results:
Andy Cruz TKO7 Antonio Moran (lightweight)
Steven Nelson KO5 Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (super middleweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf DRAW6 Michal Bulik (welterweight)
I saw Anderson did his very best. How could type words like that ? Have you risen from multiple knock downs ? Against a beast like Martin? What you don’t see is that Boxing is a Science that must be taught, rehearsed and mastered intricately by numerous fistic engineers. Anderson is not taught well [ he had no other gears to shift towards ]. Thus the mismatch was evident tonight. Additionally, like many fighters that show ‘promise’ are erroneously rushed because hasty [ in-ring ] uneducated people thereof. Please save any disrespectful verbiage. I do this for a living.
Coach, the results were never in fought. Yes, at the heavyweight level, one punch can change your life, but Anderson has not shown an effective defense against gap bridging, proper straights and wide hooks. Coincidentally, those are Bokole’s bread and butter which he fires after his decent jab. Anderson has the body, the tools, but not the brains to put it all together. This could be a learning experience for him or the beginning of the end on a short career. He needs a new team. I think Kronk would serve him well.
Bottom line….Using head movement will keep you protected during a fight. Anderson did NOT observe and practice head movement against a heavy puncher. Anderson learned the hard way: by getting KO’d.
Spot on Scoob. Anderson has worked more on his entrances than the basics. Had he done so, he could have rode the storm and come back in the later rounds. His performance against the goofy southpaw showed me everything. I knew that his 0 would be gone when the fight was signed.
Jared was without movements, one thing for sure Jared has heart and he couldn’t hurt Martin
WBA “we are getting rid of the illustrious regular belt” – David Morrell wins WBA regular belt. Hmm
For a HUGE man, Bakole’s hand speed, power, punch accuracy and punch creativity were outstanding.
No more Anderson because he is too small for those monsters at heavyweight. Anderson’s defense was also exposed, but he tried.
Bakole ate him up with those straight rights. Anderson couldnt stop them from that southpaw stance.
Anderson is strangely small ( by todays HW standards ) for an almost 250lb fighter. I think he thought he was going to walk through Bakole and didn’t listen to a thing his corner told him.
Fast tracking boxers with selected opponents , they got this one wrong. The whole heavyweight division is dull , someone commented Blubberweight….had a giggle but it’s true. How times have changed.
