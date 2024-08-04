WBA #1, WBC #6, WBO #11, IBF #14 heavyweight Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) ended the unbeaten reign of WBO #4, WBC #5, IBF #5, WBA #13 Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson (17-1, 15 KOs) with an impressive fifth round stoppage on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Bakole dropped Anderson in round one, then floored him twice in round five en route to a referee’s stoppage at 2:07.

305lb heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) and former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) battled to a twelve round technical draw. Ruiz won the early rounds with his hand speed, but Miller turned the tables midway and walked down Ruiz the rest of the way. Scores were 116-112 Miller, 114-114, 114-114.

In a clash for the WBA “regular” light heavyweight title, unbeaten David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) defeated Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-3, 21 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 118-110 for the former WBA super middleweight champion.

Other Results:

Andy Cruz TKO7 Antonio Moran (lightweight)

Steven Nelson KO5 Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (super middleweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf DRAW6 Michal Bulik (welterweight)