By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Australian boxing community is in mourning with the passing of former promoter, manager, and matchmaker Stuart Duncan who managed and promoted former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman among others. In 2008, Duncan was the matchmaker for the Jeff Fenech vs. Azumah Nelson fight in Melbourne. Stuart was also the matchmaker for former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, including his world heavyweight championship bout against Andy Ruiz. He was the matchmaker for WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn’s championship fights including his successful title challenge against Manny Pacquiao in 2017 which had an Australian record live gate of over 50,000 in attendance. Stuart recently worked as matchmaker when Jai Opetaia captured the IBF cruiserweight championship from Maris Breidis on July 2nd. Stuart will be sadly missed by family and friends.