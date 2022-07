Video: Andy Ruiz Q&A By Miguel Maravilla Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (34-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial Valley, California, talks about his upcoming fight against Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO’s) of Cuba in a WBC title eliminator. Ruiz-Ortiz lands September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles live on FOX Sports PPV. _ Video: Luis Ortiz Q&A Like this: Like Loading...

