The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered that IBF #1 super middleweight William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs) face Vladimir Shishkin (16-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant world title formerly held by Canelo Alvarez. Scull’s promoter AGON Sports and Shishkin’s promoter Salita Promotions have been instructed by the IBF to reach an agreement by August 27 or the fight will go to purse bid. Fomerly undisputed 168lb champion Canelo was recently stripped for not facing IBF mandatory Scull.

