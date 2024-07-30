The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered that IBF #1 super middleweight William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs) face Vladimir Shishkin (16-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant world title formerly held by Canelo Alvarez. Scull’s promoter AGON Sports and Shishkin’s promoter Salita Promotions have been instructed by the IBF to reach an agreement by August 27 or the fight will go to purse bid. Fomerly undisputed 168lb champion Canelo was recently stripped for not facing IBF mandatory Scull.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
– The IBF has Scull rated at #1 and Shishkin rated at #2.
– Never heard of either of these fighters…..