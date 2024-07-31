WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) has warned Terrance Crawford that he has bitten off more than he can chew ahead of their world title clash on a $79.99 PPV telecast on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Israil Madrimov: “I have always been a fan of Terence Crawford. I like his style. He has great movement. It’s a good style. It is true that he is one of my favorite boxers. There is always a first guy, and I want to be the first guy to beat him and to break all of the records.
“He doesn’t have any weaknesses. I haven’t seen any of those, but I will try to discover some. I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement, and I will Inshallah. I’m not Errol Spence Jr. I am Israil Madrimov. This is my division.
“He’s moving up in weight. I’m the world champion here, and I don’t think about him. I think about myself and I think about accomplishing my goals and winning this fight. It’s a huge honor and opportunity for me to show my skills and I want to win this fight in style. And still!”
There is no human in history with ten fights that “this is my division,” applied or applies.
Olympian Pete Rademacher fought for the world heavyweight title against Floyd Patterson in his pro debut. It didn’t work out too well, though.