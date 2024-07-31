WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) has warned Terrance Crawford that he has bitten off more than he can chew ahead of their world title clash on a $79.99 PPV telecast on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Israil Madrimov: “I have always been a fan of Terence Crawford. I like his style. He has great movement. It’s a good style. It is true that he is one of my favorite boxers. There is always a first guy, and I want to be the first guy to beat him and to break all of the records.

“He doesn’t have any weaknesses. I haven’t seen any of those, but I will try to discover some. I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement, and I will Inshallah. I’m not Errol Spence Jr. I am Israil Madrimov. This is my division.

“He’s moving up in weight. I’m the world champion here, and I don’t think about him. I think about myself and I think about accomplishing my goals and winning this fight. It’s a huge honor and opportunity for me to show my skills and I want to win this fight in style. And still!”