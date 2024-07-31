Matchroom has announced that its August 24 clash between Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis at Co-op Live in Manchester is cancelled due to an undisclosed injury sustained by Catterall. Further details will follow. Ticket refunds are available from your point of purchase. Prograis commented, “This just leaves me more time to get stronger and better. Back to the weight room.”
Got scared don’t want to go out on a stretcher to the morgue big talkn and still no boxing