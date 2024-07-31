Super middleweights Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34, KOs) will face unbeaten contender Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) in the 12-round main event on Friday, Sept. 20, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Jaime Munguia: “I can’t wait to return to Arizona against an undefeated and motivated Erik Bazinyan and for the fight to be shown on the world’s biggest networks. I fight for the fans and look forward to giving them a great show.”

Erik Bazinyan: “It’s the perfect timing to shock the world. I’ve worked my entire career for this moment, and I know I’ve got everything it takes to beat Jaime Munguia.”