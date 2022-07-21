Unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) will face Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs) in the August 6 opener of the Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. PPV telecast from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was also announced that unbeaten lightweight Ashton “H20” Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) will face Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs). Along with the clash between female champ Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal, this completes the PPV lineup.
Brandun is a decent fighter with a lot of potential, but his last couple of performances have been lackluster, in my opinion.
His competition so far has been subpar.
I think a pure, slick boxer or any fleet footed fighter will give him trouble. He’s heavy on his feet and he depends on the home run way too often, as opposed to jabbing and setting the shot up! He tends to fall in love with his power and forgets to actually throw in combinations.
Nonetheless, he’s exciting when he lets his hands go! Can’t wait to see how he performs against top tier opposition. At 25-0 with 22kos, I think it’s finally time to let him off the porch and take the training wheels off!