Brandun Lee opponent named Unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) will face Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs) in the August 6 opener of the Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. PPV telecast from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was also announced that unbeaten lightweight Ashton “H20” Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) will face Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs). Along with the clash between female champ Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal, this completes the PPV lineup. Sergio Mendoza in spotlight Friday night Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

