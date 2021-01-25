By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former light heavyweight world champion Sergei Kovalev has reportedly failed a second random doping test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). Traces of synthetic testosterone have been found in a second sample taken eight days after the first sample where the prohibited substance was found. Kovalev was scheduled to fight unbeaten prospect Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev this Saturday before being flagged by VADA.