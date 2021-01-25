Undefeated IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) defends against former champion Caleb “Golden” Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs) on FOX Saturday night. The fight will take place without fans in attendance at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

“I’m looking to end this fight early,” said Plant. “I don’t see it going 12 rounds, so whether they throw in the white towel, I throw in the white towel for him or the ref steps in to do his job, I’m looking for a stoppage. This ends with me getting my hand raised in spectacular fashion.

“I know what I need to go in there and do. At the end of the day, I can have a game plan but that may not be how the fight is going to go. So I’ll have to make adjustments as needed and I feel that’s one of the things I’m best at. Whatever is needed for the job, I can pull it out of my toolbox and put it to work.”