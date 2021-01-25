By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (32-5-1, 18 KOs) has called out WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) and is willing to fight Tszyu in Australia.

“It would be great to come down to Australia and fight Tim Tszyu,” Trout told Peter Maniatis. “Jeff Horn would also be a good fight but the payment will have to be right.

“I have fought two other Australians, Frank Laporto and Daniel Dawson. Frank was all heart and Daniel hit me with one of the hardest right hands I have ever felt.

“I want to get back to how I felt when I beat Miguel Cotto. It was a pivotal moment in my career. It was almost a perfect night when I boxed Canelo Alvarez. It was a huge crowd and a great fight. The decision didn’t go my way or the way it should have. It was an event and l would like to get back to that sort of glory.”