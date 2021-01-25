By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (32-5-1, 18 KOs) has called out WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) and is willing to fight Tszyu in Australia.
“It would be great to come down to Australia and fight Tim Tszyu,” Trout told Peter Maniatis. “Jeff Horn would also be a good fight but the payment will have to be right.
“I have fought two other Australians, Frank Laporto and Daniel Dawson. Frank was all heart and Daniel hit me with one of the hardest right hands I have ever felt.
“I want to get back to how I felt when I beat Miguel Cotto. It was a pivotal moment in my career. It was almost a perfect night when I boxed Canelo Alvarez. It was a huge crowd and a great fight. The decision didn’t go my way or the way it should have. It was an event and l would like to get back to that sort of glory.”
No Trout, father time never forgive. I know Trout still a good name, and even though at 35 years of age his better days are far behind, he still very capable and his cleverness are ideal to test Tszyu.
Trout, beside well skilled, has an over size heart that could make this fight very entertaining. I hope it could be made
Perfect fight for Tim. A past his prime fighter with a lot of tricks up his sleeve. Not saying Trout can’t win. Just that if Tim beats him it’s a good name on his resume and it will definitely be a learning experience that will help him as he fights better competition down the road. A true crossroads fight.
Good matchup.
Trout is just doing what Amir Khan now does and thats whore out his name for a big payday sad but good business
Yep. If I’m handling Tszyu, this is exactly the type of fight that I’m looking for – a very respected former world champion who is definitely past his best but not TOO far past it that he’ll lay down the first time he’s touched. And if you’re Trout and you get this fight in Australia, it’s probably a nice payday and if you do manage to win it, there’ll be at least one more nice one. Good fight.
If Trout manages to win, the next one he could get a massive pay day: a rematch fight with Tim