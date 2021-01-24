In an off-TV bout, unheralded super bantamweight Sharone Carter (12-3, 3 KOs) upset former IBF super flyweight champion McJoe Arroyo (18-4, 8 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Scores were 77-75 across the board. A 2008 Olympian, the once highly regarded Arroyo has now lost four of his last five.

—–

MMA star Conor McGregor said last week that contracts were being drawn up for a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao. However, that showdown may have lost its luster after McGregor’s KO loss to Dustin Poirier Saturday night at UFC 257.

—–

Rumors floating around that the February 20 exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul might be postponed. Stay tuned.

—–

Speaking of February 20, Showtime finally announced that Adrien Broner is returning on that date against the dreaded TBA. Broner vs. TBA will be going head-to-head against Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez over on ESPN.

—–

A fight between unbeaten welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. and former world champion Maurice Hooker is reportedly in the works for March 20 in Dallas on DAZN.