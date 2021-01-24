In a very tough and gritty display of inside fighting, unbeaten Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) outworked and dethroned reigning WBO junior featherweight champion Angelo Leo (20-1, 9 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Both fighters went right at each other from the opening bell and exchanged large volumes of punishment. In the end, judges scored it 118-110, 119-109, 119-109.

“It feels good,” said Fulton following the biggest win of his professional career. “I told you that I would engage more in this fight. I boxed a little but I engaged more to show him that I’m better than him at what he does best. I’m used to dealing with fighting inside the gym, inside the ring. Everyone I’ve fought tried to bully me. This time I did to them what they try to do to me. And I got the job done.

“I wore him down by attacking his body and pushing him back. I had to change the whole narrative, push him back and dropping those uppercuts in. That’s how I got the job done. From like the fifth round, that’s when I knew I was going to take off. I never got tired from engaging.

“After a year off, I feel I did a good job but I could be a lot better, a lot sharper. I want Luis Nery, Brandon Figueroa. I want all the champions. I want to be undisputed.”