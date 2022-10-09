By Miguel Maravilla
WBC interim super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) of Indio, California spoke about his win over Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs). It was a hard-fought twelve rounds as Fundora won a unanimous decision Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Here is what “The Towering Inferno” said at the post-fight press conference.
_
Tszyu in 2!
Boxing is at a very low point that this fight is main news here…very low quality bout ..what is with the sister being at the press conference and the pre fight feature of her ? Wtf