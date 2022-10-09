By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former undisputed world lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) is confident he will defeat WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF 135-pound champion Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) in their rematch on Sunday (Saturday in the US) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia televised on ESPN.
“I know I’m the underdog. I am back to familiar territory again,” Kambosos told the Daily Telegraph. “A lot of people have written me off, but I have shaken the world before and I can shake it again. I have copped it from some unqualified idiots, but I haven’t lost my self-belief.
“The kind of competitor I am, yes he beat me in the first fight, but if someone beats me the first time playing chess or PlayStation, I will come back straight away. I will study how to beat them until I beat them. It drives me crazy not winning. This business is brutal. I know the burden of being a world champion and the curse that comes with holding all those belts.
“Haney deserves respect. He is a great boxer, a champion, but now he is the hunted…and I want to take all the belts off him.”
I live in Australia and this fight has no hype to it, there has been very little if at all any promotion for it. Everyone here feels as if Kambosos is just in it for the money so he can retire with minimal effort applied. He had his 15min of fame time to take that dive and move on.
Hanely in 12! again.
How do you shake the world?! hahaha I think you can Shock us.. but no care .. hahaha.. and your not going to shock the world.. no one knows you.. hahaha