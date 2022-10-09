By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former undisputed world lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) is confident he will defeat WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF 135-pound champion Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) in their rematch on Sunday (Saturday in the US) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia televised on ESPN.

“I know I’m the underdog. I am back to familiar territory again,” Kambosos told the Daily Telegraph. “A lot of people have written me off, but I have shaken the world before and I can shake it again. I have copped it from some unqualified idiots, but I haven’t lost my self-belief.

“The kind of competitor I am, yes he beat me in the first fight, but if someone beats me the first time playing chess or PlayStation, I will come back straight away. I will study how to beat them until I beat them. It drives me crazy not winning. This business is brutal. I know the burden of being a world champion and the curse that comes with holding all those belts.

“Haney deserves respect. He is a great boxer, a champion, but now he is the hunted…and I want to take all the belts off him.”