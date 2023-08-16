The OTX Summer Boxing Series is back for Week 3 on Friday night at OTE Arena in Atlanta and live on DAZN. The main event sees undefeated super lightweight fight Kurt Scoby (12-0, 10 KOs) against Narciso Carmona (10-0-1, 6 KOs) out of Sevilla, Spain, in a ten-rounder. In the co-feature, super middleweight Money Powell IV (13-1, 8 KOs) will fight Shawn McCalman (13-0, 7 KOs). Also, super bantamweight Javon Woodard (12-1, 10 KOs) will face Lorenzo Parra (22-1, 17 KOs).
