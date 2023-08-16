The WBC has received a notification of an adverse finding resulting from an anti-doping test conducted in a sample collected from WBC and undisputed female super featherweight world champion Alycia Baumgardner. The sample collection that resulted in the adverse finding took place in relation with the July 15 bout between Baumgardner and challenger Christina Linardatou.

The adverse finding in question arose from a sample collection and anti-doping test administered by Drug Free Sport, and not as part of the WBC Clean Boxing Program. Accordingly, the WBC will initiate notification, investigation, and results management procedures for WBC world championship bouts consistent with the WBC Rules & Regulations.