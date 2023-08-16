With the unfortunate postponement of the Beterbiev-Smith clash, this weekend’s biggest Saturday boxing action is on DAZN featuring a flyweight clash between 2020 Olympics gold medalist Gamal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) and Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) from the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Despite being a 25:1 underdog, Frank is confident he’ll have too much for Yafai.

“I think they’re overlooking me,” insisted Frank. “I have a lot of respect for Galal and Robert McCracken and he’s got a good team around him. So, I don’t think they personally will be overlooking me but I just get the sense that, in general, maybe by Matchroom and others. Of course, that’s all because he’s an Olympic gold medallist and it’s to be expected, in a way – so it doesn’t worry me.

“Despite being a former British and Commonwealth champion, in some ways it’ll be a big upset in boxing [if I win]. A win in his backyard will get me a lot of credit and kudos, I’m going there to spoil the party and really looking forward to the occasion.

“To be honest, this is probably the biggest fight of my career. The highlight, so far, has been winning the British Title but winning this fight with the eyes of the boxing world on me, live on DAZN, could be life-changing financially and mean appearing on bigger shows.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting this opportunity coming off the back of the loss to Jay Harris; it’s fallen into my lap and was too good to turn down. And I’m intending to make the most of it.”

Frank’s manager and promoter Dennis Hobson added, “I think Tommy’s being slept on a bit in this fight. Maybe people are looking at his loss to [Jay] Harris and reading more into it. Jay is a world class fighter and Tommy matched him and had the better of him at times, before running out of steam

“Tommy’s a consummate professional. He’ll be super fit and is huge at the weight and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him coming out on top in Galal’s home city.”