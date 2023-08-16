By Miguel Maravilla

Boxing superstar, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez of Mexico and Houston’s undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo wrapped up their press conference tour Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles to announce and promote their showdown. The two fighters met face to face once again at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Canelo and Charlo square off Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

Canelo Alvarez: “I always say that outside of the ring, I look like I’m an easy opponent. But when fighters step in the ring with me, it’s completely different. It’s not the same watching me from outside the ring as it is actually being inside the ring with me. I’m a different guy.”

Jermell Charlo: “He’s gonna find out that I’m the big Charlo. I am what I say I am. Canelo will see that I pack good punching-power, that I have good lateral movement and that I’m a ring general, just like he is. He’ll see that it won’t be a walk in the park. He says he’s gonna be better in this fight, and it’s the same thing for me.”

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico, is coming off a unanimous decision win over England’s John Ryder in his homecoming fight in defending his undisputed super middleweight titles. This will be the third defense of his undisputed crown, as he earned that distinction when he stopped Caleb Plant to add the IBF title.

For Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) he became undisputed super welterweight champion by knocking out Brian Castaño of Argentina in his last fight. Settling the score in the rematch as he previously fought to a draw against Castano.

