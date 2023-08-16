By Miguel Maravilla

Undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Houston, Texas talked about his upcoming showdown with undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs), taking place Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay-Per-View. Wrapping up the press conference tour that began Tuesday in New York, Charlo held court with the media following the LA Press Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Charlo scored a knockout over Brian Castano of Argentina last year in May to capture the WBO super welterweight title adding to his collection of titles in becoming undisputed super welterweight champion.

