August 16, 2023
Boxing News

Jermell Charlo Interview

By Miguel Maravilla

Undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Houston, Texas talked about his upcoming showdown with undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs), taking place Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay-Per-View. Wrapping up the press conference tour that began Tuesday in New York, Charlo held court with the media following the LA Press Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Charlo scored a knockout over Brian Castano of Argentina last year in May to capture the WBO super welterweight title adding to his collection of titles in becoming undisputed super welterweight champion.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla

Canelo Interview
Canelo-Charlo LA Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>