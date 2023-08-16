By Miguel Maravilla
Mexican superstar undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) is set to defend his crown against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), taking place Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
Wrapping up the two-city press tour in Los Angeles Wednesday, Canelo spoke about the tour which kicked off Tuesday in New York.
In a historical matchup, undisputed champion vs. undisputed champion, Canelo shared his thoughts.
Canelo is coming off a unanimous decision win over England’s John Ryder in May. In his homecoming fight and defending his undisputed super middleweight titles. This will be the third defense of his undisputed crown; he won back in November of 2021 when he stopped Caleb Plant to the IBF title and become undisputed at 168.
The preparations begin now for Canelo as he will team up with his longtime trainers, father son duo of Don Jose “Chepo” and Eddie Reynoso. Camp will be held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada this time unlike the previous camps held in San Diego as Canelo prepares for Charlo.
Charlo became undisputed super welterweight champion by knocking out Brian Castaño of Argentina in his last fight.
Leading to this fight’s official announcement it was expected that Jermell’s brother, WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo would be taking on Canelo. Alvarez decided to go with the 154-pound undisputed champion, instead of the 160-pound champion.
This fight also marks Canelo’s return to PBC as he is signed on to a 3 fight deal which begins with Charlo.
