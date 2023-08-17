Statement from undisputed women’s 130lb world champion Alycia Baumgardner:
On August 12, 2023, I was informed that an “A Sample” provided on July 12, 2023 resulted in an “Adverse Analytical Finding” of mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, two substances I’ve never heard of or used in any way. The sample provided immediately after my fight on July 15, 2023 tested clean and negative for all banned substances, as did my sample on June 16, 2023, which makes the July 12th result essentially impossible.
To be abundantly clear, I know that I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug. Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I’ve trained my entire career.
As a professional athlete, I and I alone am responsible for what I put in my body, and my body is a temple. I am also a proud role model for any young woman or girl who seeks to follow in my footsteps. I take those responsibilities very seriously – which is why I know that I did not and would never put these substances in my body.
I have a lot more to say about my journey and why the very idea of me taking an illegal, banned, or even dangerous substance would never make sense. So I have no intention of sitting back in silence and letting this “play out.” I plan to keep you all updated every step of the way as I work to ensure my reputation as a clean athlete remains fully intact.
Hope she’s telling the truth! Otherwise it’ll tarnish her reputation and career!
I hope so too, BoriMex. I think she’s potentially a star and if this goes against her, Alycia Baumgardner is about to lose A LOT of money.
I see this scenario: She provide an example in June 16 2023, a month before the fifgt. Ok I got one month to do the process and be clean one day before the fight, but oh no! unexpectedly in July 12 ( right in the middle) another example is requested, and bang! nailed, so, I continue the process and after the fight, with a clean result will be my defense
Half life of those two drugs is not that much.
You could have a dirty sample on the 12th, box and provide another sample on the 15th and be clean
Half life of drugs and how often they were taken all are key factors on how long a drug stays inside
Can this be a case of forgetting about some part of the dope process??
Drug testing, as used, is garbage. Testing for metabolites is a fool’s errand. Instead of testing for metabolites, the tests should show enhancement. High testosterone? That’s a fail. Blood oxygen, etc, also instant failures. Metabolites? There’s always going to be room for error. If her testosterone count was high, than she ought to fail no questions asked. Without that information, no one knows. This is the same logic with meldonium and the BS involved in having that cause a failed drug test. If it has no qualitative or quantitative affect, it shouldn’t be banned. The error here is that athletes with the best doctors will always pass, even when they cheat to high hell. While athletes without money will fail tests having done nothing wrong.
I’m with you my sister I believe you stay strong You’re an excellent role model for women boxing
It is only Mexican tainted meat by Canelo inc