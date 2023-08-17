McCann-Baluta Weights from London Dennis McCann 121.7 vs. Ionut Baluta 121.6

(WBO Intercontinental super bantamweight title) Nathaniel Collins 125.7 vs. Raza Hamza 126

Ryan Garner 128.3 vs. Juan Jesus Antunez 129.3

Raven Chapman 125.7 vs. Lila Furtado 123.6

Umar Khan 128.8 vs. Kevin Trana 127.5

Khalid Ali 155.7 vs. Nikola Stoyanov 153.5

Joel Kodua 151.9 vs. Eligio Palacios 156.6 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: TNT Sports (UK) Yafai-Frank Final Press Conference Baumgardner: Result essentially impossible Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

