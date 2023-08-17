Dennis McCann 121.7 vs. Ionut Baluta 121.6
(WBO Intercontinental super bantamweight title)
Nathaniel Collins 125.7 vs. Raza Hamza 126
Ryan Garner 128.3 vs. Juan Jesus Antunez 129.3
Raven Chapman 125.7 vs. Lila Furtado 123.6
Umar Khan 128.8 vs. Kevin Trana 127.5
Khalid Ali 155.7 vs. Nikola Stoyanov 153.5
Joel Kodua 151.9 vs. Eligio Palacios 156.6
Venue: York Hall, London
Promoter: Queensberry
TV: TNT Sports (UK)
Baluta’s probably one of the best gatekeeper types in the world and he’s just 29. If you’re missing something, at a certain level, he’ll find out. Should be a good fight.
I hope the godfather gives him an offer he can’t refuse