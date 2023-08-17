2020 Olympics gold medalist Gamal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) and Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s flyweight clash on DAZN from the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.
Galal Yafai: “I want to say he’s underestimating me as a professional fighter. I heard something about how they think I’m a good amateur fighter but not a good professional fighter just yet. We’ll see on Saturday. I think I’m ready for those world level opportunities now but it’s just the experience…Tommy doesn’t have any pressure on him. He’s expected to lose. Every top athlete has to deal with pressure.”
Tommy Frank: “I just believe it’s everything for a reason. I believe I’ve got this opportunity for a reason. Coming off a loss I didn’t think I was going to get it. I did get it and I just believe this is a chance of a lifetime. Ultimately, I want a call back from you (Eddie Hearn) to get on more of these shows.”
The other Yafai was going alright until Chocalaitito put an end to his run, still a long way to go but wonder if this one turns out any different
Hilarious strategy from Kal Yafai that night. Slick boxer and tried to go toe to toe with one the best scrappers of his generation. Funny story: I was randomly in Dallas for that fight and messaged Kal on FB the next to see if he wanted to watch El Classico with me and my mate. He said he was too tired and needed to fly home. Fair enough I guess