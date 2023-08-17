2020 Olympics gold medalist Gamal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) and Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s flyweight clash on DAZN from the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Galal Yafai: “I want to say he’s underestimating me as a professional fighter. I heard something about how they think I’m a good amateur fighter but not a good professional fighter just yet. We’ll see on Saturday. I think I’m ready for those world level opportunities now but it’s just the experience…Tommy doesn’t have any pressure on him. He’s expected to lose. Every top athlete has to deal with pressure.”

Tommy Frank: “I just believe it’s everything for a reason. I believe I’ve got this opportunity for a reason. Coming off a loss I didn’t think I was going to get it. I did get it and I just believe this is a chance of a lifetime. Ultimately, I want a call back from you (Eddie Hearn) to get on more of these shows.”