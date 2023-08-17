Alimkhanuly-Gualtieri unification announced WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) and IBF middleweight champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) will meet in a world title unification on ESPN, according to the network. The bout will take place on October 14 in Rosenberg, Texas. This bout would unify half the 160lb division with Jermall Charlo holding the WBC belt and Erislandy Lara holding the WBA strapped. Yafai-Frank Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

