WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) and IBF middleweight champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) will meet in a world title unification on ESPN, according to the network. The bout will take place on October 14 in Rosenberg, Texas. This bout would unify half the 160lb division with Jermall Charlo holding the WBC belt and Erislandy Lara holding the WBA strapped.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Well that’s a good idea! Kind of surprised to see them get this one together, but… sure, why not. Middleweight isn’t a very good division but you get one guy with two belts, SOMEONE will definitely be interested in fighting him. Alim should take it, but we’ll see.
Not sure who Gualitieri is but I’m quite sure he’s about to suffer a crushing defeat. From what I’ve seen, Alimkhanuly is one of those guys that fights on a different level then the rest of the division. The only real challenges for him are guys like Lara and Charlo
Maybe he’s Paulie Gualitieri’s nephew. Hell is hot, that’s never been disputed!
About the most uninteresting unification fight in history. But middleweight is very thin at the moment, so I guess take what we can get.
Meaningless fight. The hyped this guy as the boogie man…good fighter but needs to step it up. ..Since he can’t sell out a pub, good luck getting big fights