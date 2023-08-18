Nestor Bravo 140 vs. Will Madera 139.9

(WBA Continental Latin America super lightweight title)

Damian Lescaille 146 vs. Hugo Noriega 146.6

(WBA Continental Latin America welterweight title)

Krystal Rosado 114.1 vs. Tarrethia Dixon 114.9

Julian Smith 139.3 vs. Julio Rosa 139.4

Elijah Flores 144.8 vs. Elijah Williams 144.1

Lorenzo Medina 233.4 vs. Antonio Torres 255.2

Alexander Rios Vega 140.9 vs. Javier Ailla 136.1

Antraveous Ingram 152.4 vs. Orlennis Licea 152.7

Venue: Caribe Royal, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions in association with BoxLab Promotions

TV: DAZN