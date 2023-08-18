Jeter Promotions is proud to announce the signing of former top-five rated middleweight Immanuwel Aleem to an exclusive promotional Contract.

Aleem, 29 years-old of Richmond, Virginia has a record of 18-3-2 with 11 knockouts.

“I am excited to sign with Jeter Promotions. I have been in the gym with Tony Jeter for the last decade. He has always been great and very hospitable. I see him doing his own shows and he wanted to promote me early on. But now is the right time for that to happen,” said Aleem.

“I am just going to follow suit. This is the first time I have had a promoter. I made it to the top-five without a promoter. Now being with Tony, who is a former fighter, he had big fights, and he knows what it takes to get to the top. He is building an excellent stable of fighters with Elijah Pierce who is a top-10 fighter, and I know he can do the same with me and lead me toward a world title opportunity.”

“I feel that in the last three fights that I needed someone in my corner, and I believe Jeter Promotions will help me in that regard.”

“Not that long ago, Immanuwel was ranked #5 in the world by the WBC at middleweight. I think he has the ability to contend for a world title. Jeter Promotions is happy to sign another world class fighter fighter,” said Tony Jeter of Jeter Promotions.

Aleem began boxing at the age of 12 after his brother wanted to try something new and they were fighting in school, which spawned an amateur career that saw Aleem go 69-17 and become top-three in the nation as a junior.

Aleem turned professional on June 23, 2012 with a first round stoppage over Jess Noriega in Arlington, Virginia. Aleem won his first 16 bouts that were featured by wins over Oscar Riojas (12-2) and Jonathan Cepeda.

On January 14, 2017, Aleem scored a sixth round stoppage over highly regarded undefeated Ievgen Khtrov to win the WBC Silver Title. Aleem is coming off a majority decision defeat to Amilcar Vidal on January 17, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.

Aleem has one child

He has been in the camps of Errol Spence Jr, and Jermall Charlo.

Aleem trained by his father Omar Aleem.