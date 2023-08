Yafai, Frank make weight Galal Yafai 111.8 vs. Tommy Frank 111.5

(WBC International flyweight title) Solomon Dacres 239.7 vs. Chris Thompson 238.1

Cyrus Pattinson 146.5 vs. Conah Walker 146.9

Aaron Bowen 162.9 vs. Wilmer Baron 165.5

Jordan Flynn 129.6 vs. Kane Baker 129.8

Khaleel Majid 142.6 vs. Alessandro Fersula 141.2 Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

Promoter: Matchroom

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

