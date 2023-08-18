By Gabriel F. Cordero

Officials are set for the August 26 clash between WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois, taking place at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

The referee will be Luis Pabón (Puerto Rico). Judges are the venerable Stanley Christodolau (South Africa), Pawlo Kardyna (Poland), and Leszek Jankowiak (Poland).

Usyk is currently running as about a 12:1 favorite.