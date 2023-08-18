By Gabriel F. Cordero
Officials are set for the August 26 clash between WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois, taking place at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.
The referee will be Luis Pabón (Puerto Rico). Judges are the venerable Stanley Christodolau (South Africa), Pawlo Kardyna (Poland), and Leszek Jankowiak (Poland).
Usyk is currently running as about a 12:1 favorite.
19-1 with 18 koes makes this worth dropping a few bucks on Dubois. I don’t think he will win, but at those odds and in this sport, a $20 bet could make your weekend and if instead it goes the way expected, you won’t feel it.
Save the $20. If Joshua couldn’t do it. Dubois definitely can’t!
I am not so sure. Joshua has confidence issues and Usyk is getting up there. He also has not looked all that good at heavy outside of Joshua.. That said….two Polish judges in Poland does not bode well for Dubois.
I’d say it’s a good bet. I think Joshua got in there and overthought his way through those two fights. Dubois most certainly will not. He has one way to win. I expect him to come out swinging for the fences. Don’t expect him to land, but we’ll see.
Usyk wins with late stoppage.