The super bantamweight collision between unbeaten Dennis “The Menace” McCann (14-0-1, 8 KOs) and Ionut “Il Capo” Baluta (16-4-1, 3 KOs) ended in a technical draw after a ninth round head clash on Friday night at the historic York Hall in London. Scores were 86-85 McCann, 86-86, 86-86. The WBO Intercontinental title remains vacant.
