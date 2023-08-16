Queensberry returns to the historic York Hall in London on Friday with a show topped by the super bantamweight collision between unbeaten Dennis “The Menace” McCann (14-0, 8 KOs) and Ionut “Il Capo” Baluta (16-4, 3 KOs) for the WBO Intercontinental title belt.

Dennis McCann: He is more like my grandfather…I chose him and he didn’t choose me. He was moaning and groaning and didn’t want to take the fight because he knows what I’m about. You will see a big, strong Dennis McCann and I think this is where the KOs will start coming in…it is going to be a demolition job.

Ionut Baluta: “I am the boss, I am known as Il Capo, the Godfather, and on Friday he will find this out because I am in England again to win the belt…I am not going to be knocked out, I did want the fight and I always said yes to it. On Friday you will see why I am called the Godfather and that doesn’t mean the grandfather.”