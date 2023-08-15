Undisputed super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez and undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo faced off for the first time on Tuesday at a kickoff press conference in New York to preview their showdown that headlines a Showtime PPV on September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “Thank you to Jermell for taking this fight. I’m very happy to be in this position and to be in big fights. Jermell is a great fighter who takes on big challenges just like I do. I always take risks…it’s good that people are saying I’ve lost a step. It’s fine. I know why I didn’t look as good in my last two fights. I know why and I’m different now…we’re going to find out if he’s got enough on September 30.

Jermell Charlo: “Me and my brother Jermall have been putting on for boxing and it’s our time now. A lot of people are worried about the wrong things. When you want to win something this big, you have to risk it all…I don’t have any excuses. Whatever happens happens. I came here to win this fight. I’m not laying down. I don’t care what anyone says…I’m gonna be training my ass off. ”