Undisputed super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez and undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo faced off for the first time on Tuesday at a kickoff press conference in New York to preview their showdown that headlines a Showtime PPV on September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez: “Thank you to Jermell for taking this fight. I’m very happy to be in this position and to be in big fights. Jermell is a great fighter who takes on big challenges just like I do. I always take risks…it’s good that people are saying I’ve lost a step. It’s fine. I know why I didn’t look as good in my last two fights. I know why and I’m different now…we’re going to find out if he’s got enough on September 30.
Jermell Charlo: “Me and my brother Jermall have been putting on for boxing and it’s our time now. A lot of people are worried about the wrong things. When you want to win something this big, you have to risk it all…I don’t have any excuses. Whatever happens happens. I came here to win this fight. I’m not laying down. I don’t care what anyone says…I’m gonna be training my ass off. ”
BS of a fight – Charlo jumping 2 divisions against a one of the p4p fighters. It depends how hard Canelo wants to work for a KO – I think it is not a competitive fight either way. Charlo will get busted up.
Agree with you a bum boxer taken a check cartel fall canelo will win and the brotha will find out who runs Mexican boxing just like the Italian mob in the USA in the 50s and 60s and if chRlo don’t take the fall well we know how it later turns out for him
So then don’t watch it my G. I guarantee you’re gonna watch it because you’re BS.
If you people believe its a BS fight then don’t watch, don’t even come in here and comment. you’re pathetic.
I have the feeling we’re about to see Canelo-Khan chapter 2
Truth be told, Benavidez is better than both Charlos and deserved the fight but this is easy $ for Canelo and the people will watch. Even David Morrell is a more dangerous fight for Canelo
It’s funny how both Charlos were open their mouth challenging canelo and now when the fight is gona materialized the charlo fans are crying
Don’t blame on canelo blame on big mouth charlo
Wait a minute: someone on here is comparing Amir Khan to Jemell Charlo? Absolutely Ludicrous. While he is jumping two weight classes, he is way more durable than Khan, has a better chin, naturally larger, hits harder, and has the divine gift of melanin. I’m expecting a competitive fight. Charlo(s) was calling Canelo out at 154 lbs years ago and now he’s got the fight, albeit at 168 lbs, we’ll see what happens. I respect both pugilist. Question: if Tank went up to 147 lbs to fight Crawford; would you watch it?