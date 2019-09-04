Heavyweights Tom Schwarz (25-1, 17 KOs) and Ilja Mezencev (20-1,(17 KOs) faced off at the kickoff press conference for their

September 28 rematch at the Stadthalle in Magdeburg, Germany. Schwarz previously knocked out Mezencev in 2015, but Mezencev also scored a knockdown in a competitive fight. It will be Schwarz’ second fight since his loss to Tyson Fury.

Tom Schwarz: “I’m glad to face Ilja again in this fight. I dropped him three times in the sixth and seventh rounds and hit him very hard. When I was down it was just a stumble. At the time it was a 50/50 fight, this time it’s completely different!”

Ilja Mezencev: “That was my defeat only up to now and I want to put everything straight again. I’ve worked nearly four years to fight Tom again. I did what even Tyson Fury couldn’t do. I had Tom on the canvas in the first round, but I didn’t close the show. Of course, I want to become a world champion and for that I have to beat Tom in the next step!”