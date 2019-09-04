Promoter Fernando Beltran of Zanfer Promotions considers the alliance between Zanfer and Golden Boy Promotions to be key to the development of great fights and boxers, including world WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguía. During the final phase of Munguia’s training camp in Tijuana, both Beltran and Oscar De La Hoya discussed bringing the fans the fights they want.

“I’m happy with the presence of Oscar de la Hoya and the entire Golden Boy team, we have a great strategy to take Munguía to the highest levels, representing the month of the country as a Mexican is very important for us,” said Beltran, considered the best promoter in Latin America.

“When Munguia’s career was on the rise, I looked to see who was the best opponent we could dream of fighting. Logically it’s the great ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. To have a chance to get in the ring with Canelo, we had to have a strategic alliance with Oscar.”

For his part, De la Hoya emphasized the importance of Munguía headlining on Mexico’s Independence Day weekend in the United States.

“The defense of the title is important. This opponent is strong and it will be a very complicated defense. Jaime has a good chin and above all has a good punch, so it’s possible that there will be a knockout. But fighting on this festive date so important for all Mexicans. It’s the best thing for his career because people are going to demand him.”

“My approach as a promoter is Mexican boxing and my obligation is to keep lifting up fighters like Canelo who we have 10 years working with and the present/future with Jaime Munguia.

Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) faces Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) on September 14 in Carson, California on a card to be televised on DAZN in the U.S., and Azteca 7, la Casa del Boxeo, in Mexico.

Jaime will make the fifth defense of his WBO super welterweight title and a win would also net the WBC Maya belt.