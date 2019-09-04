Anthony Joshua: “Andy is Champion right now. That will last until December 7 when he has to put his titles in the air and two warriors will go to war and the best man will walk out victorious.”

Andy Ruiz Jr: “I’m gonna keep these belts. I’m gonna have them back in Mexico. I’m really excited man. On December 7, I’m going to make another history. I’m gonna win here in the same fashion, the same way I won June 1, and I’m gonna prove everybody wrong…the hunger still remains. I don’t want just 15 minutes of fame, I want it to last. I want it to be a generation. I wanna be a champion for more years.

