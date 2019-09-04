The WBC Board of Governors has voted unanimously to officially sanction the fight between Devin Haney and Zaur Abdullaev for the WBC interim lightweight championship. The fight between Haney and Abdullaev had been scheduled as a final eliminator bout for the mandatory contender of the division. Vasiliy Lomachenko fought Luke Campbell to win the vacant WBC lightweight title this past Saturday.

The WBC announced back on May 7, a series of fights in the lightweight division when Mikey Garcia vacated the WBC lightweight title. After receiving a request to accept this fight to be contested for the WBC interim championship and consistent with a conversation with Top Rank and Lomachenko, the WBC Board of governors approved the sanction.