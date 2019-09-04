For undisclosed reasons, former unified WBA and IBF super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (23-1, 16 KOs) has suddenly decided not to force a return bout with current champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-1-1, 16 KOs). Williams-Hurd 2 had been in the planning stages for December after the Hurd camp invoked a contractual rematch clause.

Williams, who beat Hurd by decision in a good fight back in May, posted on Twitter, “I don’t kick no man while he’s down. I wish Hurd the best and I’m confident he’ll be champion again.”