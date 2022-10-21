October 20, 2022
Boxing Results

Schofield smashes Rosas in one

Golden Boy’s newly-signed lightweight prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) annihilated Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-6-1, 14 KOs) in the first round on Thursday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The 20-year-old Schofield blitzed Rojas from the opening bell and got Rosas out of there with a left hook. Time was 1:37.

In a women’s light flyweight clash, 36-year-old former world champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (33-5, 4 KOs) took a unanimous decision over Maria Santizo (10-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 77-75.

Broadway Boxing back in NYC

