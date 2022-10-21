October 20, 2022
Boxing Results

Chonlathongdamrongkun victorious

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Photos: Johnny Chaichotchuang

Thailand’s Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (13-1, 12 KOs) captured the vacant IBF Asia Oceania lightweight championship when he forced a fourth round stoppage of Filipino Richard Bulacan (8-2, 6 KOs) on Wednesday at Stadium Nine in Samutprakarn, Thailand. Referee Kriengsak Thonghong crowned Choniathondamrongkun at 2:52.

Thailand’s IBF promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang said “Chonlathondamrongkun is a young prospect who comes from the Hill Tribe of Thailand. The 135 pound division has many great champions and Chonlathondamrongkun will be ready to fight them in the future.”

In a flyweight bout, Nanthanong Thongchai (9-0-1, 7 KOs) scored a stoppage over Wisitsak Saikaew (7-15-1, 6 KOs) in a scheduled six round contest. Referee Jatuchai Champhom crowned Thongchai in round one.

Australian 154-pounder Troy Omeley (12-3, 3 KOs) scored a knockout over Anirut Nerndee (4-11-1, 3 KOs) in round one of a scheduled six round contest. Referee Cherdchai Sriat crowned Omeley at 2:17.

Female 108-pound prospect Nillada Meekon (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a knockout over Tanyarak Gokbungkhla (1-2). Referee Sanong Uomim crowned Meekan in round three of a scheduled six round bout.

