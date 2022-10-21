Broadway Boxing returns to New York City on Thanksgiving week and DiBella Entertainment is pulling out all the stops with dinner, full bar, and world-class professional boxing in an intimate environment at the famous Edison Ballroom. The 117th edition of the longest-running grassroots boxing series will be headlined by rising junior welterweight contender “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (18-0-1, 8 KOs) against former world title challenger Mikkel “Slikk Mikk” LesPierre (22-3-1, 10 KOs), in a crossroads battle that will determine the future of both men.

In the co-feature, undefeated heavyweight Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (17-0, 13 KOs), co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Top Rank, will face TBA.

“It’s been too long since we’ve had a Broadway Boxing on Broadway,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “On November 22, we’re going to celebrate the return of our storied series to our city and we’re going to party during Thanksgiving week. Williams versus LesPierre is a tremendous main event between two fighters who have built their careers on Broadway Boxing. New York fight fans will also get to see heavyweight sensation Stephan Shaw in an incredible intimate setting before he returns on ESPN early next year.”