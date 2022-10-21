Coming off his KO loss to Tyson Fury earlier this year, heavyweight Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) will return against undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) on November 26 in a twelve-rounder at the OVO Arena in London, live worldwide on DAZN.

Dillian Whyte: “I can’t wait to get into the ring and show the world that when push comes to shove I can get right back up in Wembley and remind everyone why I was WBC number one for over four years. As an undefeated heavyweight, Franklin is a dangerous guy but I’m going to teach him quite a few lessons at the OVO on November 26. Most importantly, I’m going to teach him how to lose.”

Jermaine Franklin: “When I beat Dillian I want this victory to be followed with a title shot or a major fight to take me to the title. I’m like Holyfield. I’m a warrior. I’m from the hood. You have to take my heart and that will never happen in the ring. I have speed and power. I have no problem taking a punch to land my own. I am America’s next heavyweight champion.”

The undercard sees unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) clash with Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant British Title, former WBA light heavyweight world title challenger Craig Richards (17-3-1, 10 KOs) take on Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) and female super lightweight Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KOs) challenge Magali Rodriguez (20-6-2, 9 KOs) for her WBC Silver title.