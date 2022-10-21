Coming off his KO loss to Tyson Fury earlier this year, heavyweight Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) will return against undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) on November 26 in a twelve-rounder at the OVO Arena in London, live worldwide on DAZN.
Dillian Whyte: “I can’t wait to get into the ring and show the world that when push comes to shove I can get right back up in Wembley and remind everyone why I was WBC number one for over four years. As an undefeated heavyweight, Franklin is a dangerous guy but I’m going to teach him quite a few lessons at the OVO on November 26. Most importantly, I’m going to teach him how to lose.”
Jermaine Franklin: “When I beat Dillian I want this victory to be followed with a title shot or a major fight to take me to the title. I’m like Holyfield. I’m a warrior. I’m from the hood. You have to take my heart and that will never happen in the ring. I have speed and power. I have no problem taking a punch to land my own. I am America’s next heavyweight champion.”
The undercard sees unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) clash with Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant British Title, former WBA light heavyweight world title challenger Craig Richards (17-3-1, 10 KOs) take on Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) and female super lightweight Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KOs) challenge Magali Rodriguez (20-6-2, 9 KOs) for her WBC Silver title.
Never been too high on Franklin, but I wouldn’t be too shocked if he took this one, depending on what Whyte shows up. He’s been brutally stopped (with uppercuts) in two of his last three fights.
Gorman vs Wardley, that’s an interesting one.