The worst-kept secret in boxing was officially announced Tuesday morning. Undefeated WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, with his next fight to be announced next week.

“This move is going to benefit me massively,” said Saunders. “Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing can put me right out on the branch for those big fights. I’m on Golovkin and Canelo’s turf. I’ve made this move to make them fights because I’m sick of hearing their bullshit excuses. Those fights make financial sense and they make sense because we’re on the same network.

“I will go where the big fights are and I can fluctuate between middle and super-middle. If the big fights are at middleweight then I’ll have them at middle. If they’re at super middleweight then I’ll have them at super. I’m a world champion at super middle so if anyone wants to come and try to win a belt then I’ve got one of the most recognized belts out there and I’m open to big offers.”

In addition to Canelo and GGG, the move to Matchroom opens up potential fights for Saunders against Demetrius Andrade, Daniel Jacobs and Callum Smith.