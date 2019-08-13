After five weeks training at full steam in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, WBC super flyweight world champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (39-3, 26 KOs) has returned to Hermosillo to close out a thorough training camp for his first defense against Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) on August 24 at the Centro de Usos Múltiples. Today Estrada will have a media workout to show the press his condition. Estrada-Beamon will be seen on DAZN in the U.S. and Azteca 7 in Mexico.



There will also be a load of international stars on the undercard. Former super welterweight world champion Liam Smith (27-2, 15 KOs) vs. an opponent to be named. And 2016 Rio super heavyweight bronze medalist Filip Hrgovic (8-0, 6 KOs) will face Mario “Chabelo” Heredia (16-6-1, 13 KOs), who beat former world champion Samuel Peter in his last fight.

Also, 2016 Rio silver medalist Shakhram Giyasov (8-0, 6 KOs) will face former WBA lightweight world champion Darleys Pérez in a junior welterweight six-rounder Colombian Darleys Pérez (34-4-2, 22 KOs).

Local flyweight favorite Luis “Chapo” Castro (17-3-2, 12 KOs) will face WBC #10 rated Ernesto “Destructor” Irías (14-2, 9 KOs) for the WBC Latin title.

Other prospects include Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (12-1-2, 9 KOs), Bryan “Latino” Acosta (10-0, 5 KOs), Roberto “Tornadito” Sánchez (19-2, 13 KOs), Daniel Lugo (12-0, 7 KOs), Saúl Robles (14-0, 9 kos), Noe Robles, a clash between unbeaten female boxers Marisol Moreno (5-0, 2 KOs) and Yolanda Vega (5-0, 3 KOs), a superbantam battle between Adrián Montoya (8-0, 7 KOs) and Oscar Quezada, plus unbeaten featherweight Irving Turrubiates (20-0, 13 KOs) against Neil John Tabano (17-6, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder.