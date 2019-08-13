By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #3 light middleweight Dennis Hogan is disappointed that WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia has decided to defend the championship against WBO #11 Patrick Allotey on September 14 in Los Angeles after he had promised to give the Australian-based, Irish-born Hogan a rematch after winning a disputed twelve round decision in their April bout in Mexico.

”I think the fight he has picked or his team picked is a huge step backward,” said Hogan’s promoter Paul Keegan to Irish-boxing.com. “You can understand that they want a fairly straight forward fight after Dennis beating him in his hometown. Up until a few weeks, we thought they might follow through on their word and do the rematch. He said he wanted it, his promoter said he will do it, his co-promoter wanted it and we wanted it but in the end he didn’t follow through with his promise but that’s life.

”My respect for him and his team right now is zero. They just want us to go away and not talk about the fight ever again which I won’t do…they should be honest with the Mexican boxing fans and say ‘listen we got a gifted decision last time out’ instead of talking like he is the second coming of Canelo.”