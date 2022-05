Saturday Boxing Lineup PPV (Postponed)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore (exhibition) ESPN+ (3PM ET, Noon PT)

Tony Yoka vs. Martin Bakole (heavyweight) DAZN (8PM ET, 5PM PT)

Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel (light heavyweight) SHOWTIME (9PM ET, 6PM PT)

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian CastaƱo (jr middleweight)

Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton (welterweight) FITE (9PM ET, 6PM PT)

Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev (cruiserweight) Zerafa: I can beat Munguia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.