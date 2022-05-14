May 14, 2022
Boxing Results

Flores remains unbeaten

Bravowins
Photo: LatinboxSports

By Bob Caico

Felix Tuto Zabala, Jr of All Star Boxing held a six-bout card at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY on Friday night.

A large crowd witnessed local favorite Wilfredo “El Bravo” Flores of nearby Dunkirk, NY gain the vacant WBA Fedecentro lightweight belt with a unanimous 10-round decision over Victor Betancourt, Jr of Mexico. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 97-93.

Flores raised his record to 10-0-1, 5 KOs, while Betancourt drops to 27-5, 14 KOs.

Flyweight Anthony ” Princesa” Olascuaga of Los Angeles forced the retirement of Gustavo Perez Alvarez (8-1) of Mexico at the end of round six of a scheduled eight. Olascuaga improves to 4-0.

Hometown favorite bantamweight Mikiah Kreps of Niagara Falls improved to 3-0 by stopping Kedra Bradley (1-5) of South Carolina. The bout was halted in the fifth round of a scheduled six.

Featherweight Alex Castellano of Buffalo raised his record to 8-1 with a unanimous six round decision over previously undefeated Vit Y (7-1-1) of South Carolina.

Gerffred “The Authentic” Ngayot of Buffalo stopped Juan Carlos Montanez Cirilo of Puerto Rico at 1:01 of round two of a scheduled four. Lightweight Ngayot raised his record to 5-1 with his fourth KO while Cirilo slides to 1-3.

Anthony Bizzarro of Erie, PA remained undefeated at 3-0 with a second round stoppage of Chris Ortiz (0-3) of West Virginia.

>