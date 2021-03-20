Bantamweight Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (16-1, 9 KOs) scored his second consecutive first round KO on Telemundo air as he demolished Frank “Castigador” Gonzalez (8-2, 4 KOs) who was down three times before the ref waved it off at 1:47. Sanchez claimed the vacant WBA Fedecentro bantamweight title.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.