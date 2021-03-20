Sanchez punishes Castigador Gonzalez in one Bantamweight Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (16-1, 9 KOs) scored his second consecutive first round KO on Telemundo air as he demolished Frank “Castigador” Gonzalez (8-2, 4 KOs) who was down three times before the ref waved it off at 1:47. Sanchez claimed the vacant WBA Fedecentro bantamweight title. McGregor destroys Guerfi to win Euro title

