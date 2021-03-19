British and Commonwealth champion “Lightning” Lee McGregor (10-0, 8 KOs) destroyed and dethroned European bantamweight Karim Guerfi (29-5, 9 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England. McGregor blasted Guerfi to the canvas three times to end it. Time was 2:43.

Lightweight Maxi Hughes (22-5-2, 4 KOs) scored an eighth round KO over Paul Hyland Jr (20-3, 7 KOs) to claim the British 135lb title. In round eight, Hughes doubled Hyland over with a body shot. Hyland then turned his back and walked away prompting Hughes to charge after him and land a huge right hand from behind to get the KO. Time was 1:20.