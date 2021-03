Exclusive Interview: Robert Garcia By Jeff Zimmerman One of boxing’s best trainers, Robert Garcia, shares his thoughts on what makes Vergil Ortiz Jr so special and more, as he prepares Ortiz Jr to face former 140lb world champ Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker this Sat, March at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX and live on DAZN. – Sanchez punishes Castigador Gonzalez in one

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.